As cases spread quickly over weeks, the Omicron map shows the earliest hotspots.

As cases spread quickly in weeks, the Omicron map shows the earliest hotspots.

A NEW map reveals some of the first areas to be infected with the Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading across the UK.

The South East and London have become hotspots.

According to the Wellcome Sanger Institute, Northamptonshire has the highest number of infections.

With a two-week lag, the genetic research center tracks Covid variants and details where they are most common.

Its most recent map, which includes data up to December 4, shows that South Northamptonshire was reporting 26 Omicron cases per week, with hotspots in the surrounding areas.

However, with 10 cases per week, Lewisham is the second-most affected borough.

Newham, Barking, and Dagenham are among the other London boroughs with higher rates.

The Omicron variant is doubling in case numbers every two days, so infection levels are several times higher than the map depicts.

Dr. Jeffrey Barrett, Director of the Wellcome Sanger Institute’s COVID-19 Genomics Initiative, suggested that the team wouldn’t be able to keep up with the outbreak and provide a useful map.

“We publish on a 9-day lag (so the most recent week has complete data) and average over two weeks (to smooth patterns),” he wrote on Twitter.

“Both of these indicate that this variant is ludicrously behind the curve.”

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), according to Dr Barrett, has more up-to-date information on how Omicron is spreading across the country.

The first list of Omicron hotspots was released last week, with West Northamptonshire topping the list, followed by the London boroughs of Croydon, Hackney, Lambeth, and Newham.

According to the UKHSA, the majority of cases are concentrated in the capital and the South East.

Omicron has already accounted for at least 40% of cases in London less than two weeks after its discovery, with the South East accounting for 20%.

It comes after the Health Secretary predicted that Omicron would take over the capital in “the next 48 hours.”

According to Savid Javid, there are now 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK, but the UKHSA estimates that there are currently “around 200,000 daily infections.”

Every eligible adult over the age of 18 in the UK will be able to book their top-up shot beginning Wednesday, in a race to boost-jab all adults faster than Omicron spreads.

Experts have warned that two doses of the vaccines are almost ineffective against Omicron based on preliminary data, but

