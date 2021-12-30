As children cope with the effects of Covid, a record number of sleeping pills are being given to them.

As children deal with the effects of Covid, a record number of sleeping pills are being given to them.

Last year, doctors in England gave out 570,000 prescriptions to under-16s.

It’s up 17% from the previous year, and a massive and concerning 67% increase in four years.

Many children are struggling to sleep, according to experts, due to a combination of lockdowns, pandemic anxiety, and disrupted schooling.

According to official figures, ten-year-olds were the most frequently prescribed the pills, with 63,427 prescriptions — or more than 1,200 per week — written for them.

“The pandemic has turned the lives of under-25s upside down, leaving them feeling overwhelmed by stress and anxiety,” Chris Martin, CEO of The Mix, a young people’s charity, said.

“Months of isolation disrupted young people’s education and support networks, resulting in loneliness and depression, causing significant mental health challenges.”

According to NHS Business Services Authority data, doctors in England wrote 570,147 prescriptions for hypnotics (sleeping tablets and liquid medicine) to children under the age of 16.

According to NHS guidelines, doctors should only prescribe sleep medication to children for a short period of time.