As Covid cases rise in 226 areas, a map reveals Omicron hotspots.

THESE maps show how common Omicron is in your area, as well as the 226 areas where Covid case rates are rising.

The Omicron variant now accounts for 34% of cases in England, causing a tidal wave of infections, with the highest Covid cases ever reported yesterday.

226 (60%) of the 377 local areas in the UK have seen a week-on-week increase in rates, 149 (40%) have seen a drop, and two have remained unchanged.

With 917 new cases per 100,000 people every week, South Northamptonshire has the highest rate in the country.

With 891 cases per 100,000, Reigate and Banstead in Surrey comes in second, while Orkney Islands, Scotland, comes in last with 103.

However, the five areas with the largest week-on-week increases are all in London, with Southwark topping the list at 818 per 100,000.

Lambeth, Hackney, Islington, and Lewisham are the other boroughs.

Based on a signal in positive test swabs, the UK Health and Security Agency can estimate the number of cases of Omicron Covid.

When a test reveals S gene target failure (SGTF), it indicates the presence of Omicron.

This marker is not caused by the Delta variant.

According to the SGTF, there have been nearly 25,000 cases of Omicron so far.

Omicron accounts for 60% of Covid cases in London, according to UKHSA.

In the space of a month or so, the strain has surpassed the previously dominant Delta variant.

The East of England has the second-highest proportion (36.5%), followed by the South East (34.3%) and the North West (292%).

The North East has the lowest Omicron (13.1%), followed by the East Midlands (26.6%), the South West and West Midlands (22.2%), and Yorkshire (17.5%).

According to the UKHSA, 10,000 confirmed cases of Omicron have been identified in the UK, based solely on genetic sequencing of some positive cases.

Omicron has grown most rapidly in London, which has experienced the sharpest increase in case rates of any of the regions.

The ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, which uses app users to track the outbreak, also calculates Omicron prevalence in England.

It also discovered that 60.3 percent of Londoners are infected with the Omicron variant of Covid.

For the first time, the ZOE app was able to reveal the most common Omicron symptoms among those who had the strain.

They were as follows:

Professor Tim Spector, the project's lead scientist,

