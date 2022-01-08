As Covid cases rise in 354 locations, a new Omicron cluster emerges – is your location on the list?

As Covid cases rise in 354 locations, a new Omicron cluster emerges – is yours on the list?

A NEW cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged in the United Kingdom, and this interactive map can tell you if your neighborhood is one of the hotspots.

Infection rates are still rising in 354 areas, with rates in some parts of Northern Ireland skyrocketing.

Infection rates have dropped in around 6% of areas across the UK in the last week, as shown by the map above.

In order to combat Omicron, the Prime Minister stated that no new restrictions are required at this time.

The Omicron variant now accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, displacing the Delta variant.

Experts have suggested that Omicron cases may have peaked this week, after three million Britons were exposed to Covid on New Year’s Eve.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

There have been rapid increases in cases in five areas in the last week, four of which are in Northern Ireland.

The only exception is Blaenau Gwent in Wales, which also has the highest rate in the country, up from 932.6 to 3,077.7 cases per 100,000.

Northern Ireland is home to the other four areas.

Northern Ireland’s Derry City and Strabane continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 7,328 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to January 2, or 4,849.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

It’s also where infections have risen the most rapidly in the past week.

This is up from a seven-day rate of 1,756.3 on December 26.

Northern Ireland’s Fermanagh andamp; Omagh has the country’s second highest rate, as well as the second-fastest increase in cases, going from 1,353.4 to 3,858.1, with 4,527 new cases.

Mid Ulster has increased from 1,142.6 to 2,971.4, while Newry, Mourne andamp; Down has decreased from 1,323.8 to 31249.

Omicron infections have caused an “unprecedented surge” of cases, according to Health Minister Robin Swann.

Mr Swan said the risk of catching Covid was “considerably” higher than before, and he urged people to keep doing what they were doing…

