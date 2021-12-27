As covid rates soar, a massive push is underway to get Scots ‘boosted by the bells.’

As covid rates rise, a massive campaign is underway to get Scots ‘boosted by the bells.’

With covid figures over Christmas at the highest daily rates since the pandemic began, the Scottish Government has set a goal to provide booster vaccines to as many people as possible by Hogmanay, which is five days away.

A massive campaign has been launched to get all Scots over the age of 18 “boosted by the bells.”

According to the most recent statistics, 73.5 percent of eligible adults have received their booster or third dose.

According to the most recent statistics, 73.5 percent of eligible adults have received their booster or third dose.

The number of booster appointments has been increased, and Glasgow Central Mosque has announced that walk-in vaccines will be available today.

It comes after the government announced that covid numbers over the Christmas holiday were the highest daily totals since the pandemic began.

On Boxing Day (December 26), more than 11,000 positive cases are estimated to have been recorded, while preliminary data shows 8,252 positive cases on Christmas Day (December 25) and 10,562 on December 27.

However, due to a reporting lag, the actual number of positive Covid-19 cases may be higher.

People should keep coming forward, according to Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“Everyone on Scotland’s vaccination programme has put in a monumental effort since the emergence of the Omicron variant to ensure we can deliver booster vaccines as quickly as possible,” he said.

Because it is the single most effective way to safeguard people’s health, and the NHS is the best example of this.

“This week, we’re rallying the troops and asking everyone in the country to come forward for their booster shot.

“I’m sure a lot of people are looking forward to some well-deserved vacation time this time of year.

If you haven’t had your covid booster yet, there is almost certainly a vaccination clinic or drop-in center nearby.

Please visit the online portal to schedule an appointment, or follow your local NHS board’s social media channels to learn where the vaccine is being offered, so you can join the thousands of others who have been boosted by the bells.

“If you haven’t already.

