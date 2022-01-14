As dozens don PM masks for a ‘work party’ outside No10, Liz Truss says the public’should MOVE ON.’

After a close relative tested positive for covid, BORIS Johnson is unlikely to be seen in public for at least a week.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson announced his period of isolation, but refused to say which member of his family had become ill.

“The PM is following guidance to do daily tests and limit contact with others,” a spokesman for Mr Johnson said.

Because the positive test occurred on Wednesday, the PM will stick to this advice through Tuesday of next week.

“In accordance with the instructions, he is reducing contact.

He’ll be working from No 10, conducting daily tests and limiting contact with others both outside and inside the building, as well as conducting meetings online.”

When asked if this meant Johnson wouldn’t be seen for the next week, the spokesman said: “You wouldn’t expect the prime minister to go outside of the guidance, which is to limit close contact as much as possible and to work from home as much as possible.”

But that doesn’t rule out the possibility of him doing media interviews.”

For the most up-to-date information, visit our covid live blog…

With Omicron’s wave weakening, Sajid Javid is expected to argue that they’re no longer needed.

“There was always a very high threshold for the policy,” a Whitehall source told the newspaper. “It looks increasingly likely that threshold will not be met in a couple of weeks.”

“With the way things are going, it’ll be difficult to justify renewing.”

“There are already early signs that the rate of hospitalisation is beginning to slow,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Last year, a woman in London was fined £12,000 for throwing a lockdown-busting party a day after two gatherings in Downing Street.

Vianna McKenzie-Bramble, 28, is one of thousands of people who have been prosecuted for breaking government-imposed rules aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

On April 17th, 2021, she threw herself a 27th birthday party in Hackney, east London, with about 40 people and a bouncy castle.

It was the same day as the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which the Queen attended while wearing a face mask and socially isolating herself from her family at Windsor due to Covid restrictions.

Ms McKenzie-Bramble was reprimanded by police in a witness statement for throwing the party while the country was in mourning following Philip’s death.

It has been claimed today that a WHITEHALL investigation into lockdown-busting parties at No10 will find no evidence of criminality.

Boris Johnson is a British politician who…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.