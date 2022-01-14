As dozens of people don PM masks for a ‘work party’ outside No10, Liz Truss says the public’should MOVE ON.’

After a close family member tested positive for covid, BORIS Johnson is unlikely to be seen in public for the next week.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s spokesperson announced his period of isolation, but refused to say which member of his family was sick.

“The PM is following guidance to do daily tests and limit contact with others,” according to a spokesman for Mr Johnson.

Because the positive test occurred on Wednesday, the PM will continue to follow this advice until Tuesday of next week.

“He’s reducing contact in accordance with the advice.”

He’ll be working from No 10, conducting daily tests and limiting contact with others both outside and inside the building, as well as conducting meetings online.”

“In line with the guidance, which is to limit close contact as much as possible and to work from home as much as possible, you wouldn’t expect the prime minister to go outside of that guidance,” the spokesman said when asked if this meant Johnson would not be seen for the next week.

However, this does not rule out the possibility of him giving interviews to the media.”

For the most recent news and updates, visit our covid live blog…

With Omicron’s wave weakening, Sajid Javid is expected to argue that they’re no longer needed.

“There was always a very high threshold for the policy,” a Whitehall source told the newspaper, “and it looks increasingly likely that threshold will not be met in a couple of weeks.”

“It will be difficult to justify renewing given the current state of cases.”

“There are already early signs that the rate of hospitalisation is starting to slow,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Last year, a London woman was fined £12,000 for throwing a lockdown-busting party a day after two gatherings in Downing Street.

Vianna McKenzie-Bramble, 28, is one of thousands of people who have been prosecuted for violating government-imposed coronavirus prevention rules.

On April 17, 2021, she was fined for throwing herself a 27th birthday party in Hackney, east London, with about 40 people and a bouncy castle.

It was the same day as the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which the Queen attended in a face mask and socially separated from her family at Windsor, in accordance with Covid rules.

Ms McKenzie-Bramble was reprimanded by police in a witness statement for throwing the party while the country was in mourning following Philip’s death.

It was claimed today that a WHITEHALL investigation into lockdown-busting parties at No10 will find no evidence of criminality.

Boris Johnson is a politician from the United Kingdom.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.