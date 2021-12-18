As early Christmas school closures are ‘considered,’ new covid measures are ‘inevitable’ in Scotland.

Early Christmas school closures are being considered in Scotland, so new covid measures are ‘inevitable.’

As the Scottish Government seeks to combat the growing threat posed by the new Omicron variant, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says that additional measures will be “inevitable.”

He also confirmed that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will address the Scottish Parliament tomorrow with a comprehensive update.

On the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland program earlier today, Mr Yousaf was asked if the country should be prepared for new measures.

“I believe it is inevitable that we will announce additional protective measures,” he said.

“I’m hesitant to go into specifics on that because we’re still working on it.”

“The First Minister will, as is proper, provide an update to Parliament first tomorrow.

“It’s critical that we try to do this with as much Treasury support as possible, which hasn’t been forthcoming thus far, because we know there’s been an impact on businesses.”

“We’re looking at preventative measures once more, and the First Minister will announce the details tomorrow.”

Mr. Yousaf also stated that the government would “undoubtedly” consider early school closings, but added that they would consider the impact on young people’s mental health.

“The government undoubtedly will consider that,” he said when asked if schools could be closed early for the Christmas holidays.

“There is actually, as we know, not just the potential for educational disruption; we also know the impact that lockdowns, previous restrictions, and preventative and protective measures had on the mental health of our young people.”

“So that’s something we need to think about in terms of public health.”

“As a result, Cabinet is deliberating these issues.”

That information will be provided by the First Minister tomorrow, but we will do everything possible to keep schools open.”