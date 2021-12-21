As half of London’s patients diagnosed with Covid AFTER admission, Omicron ‘isn’t spreading as fast as predictions warn.’

Half of London’s patients were diagnosed with Covid AFTER admission, indicating that Omicron isn’t spreading as quickly as predictions suggest.

As Boris monitors cases “hour by hour,” an expert says OMICRON “isn’t spreading as fast as doomsday predictions suggest.”

According to a leading Covid expert, half of the patients in London’s hospitals were diagnosed with Covid after being admitted for another reason, indicating that the rate of admission “may be slowing down.”

The current data has sparked fears that hospitalizations will continue to rise at the same rate as cases in recent weeks.

Overall hospital admissions should remain manageable, according to Cambridge professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, because the rate “isn’t looking quite as bad” as once thought.

If the increase in Covid cases in hospitals is due to people becoming severely ill with Omicron, the numbers should continue to rise rapidly.

However, if rising hospital admissions occur at the same time as a growing percentage of the population has Omicron – and some of them end up in the hospital – the numbers may not rise exponentially.

“People are going to be watching London very closely over the next few days,” Sir David told Channel 4 News. “There has been a huge surge in Omicron, doubling every couple of days.”

“However, the rate at which they are increasing in London may be slowing down.”

In terms of rate of increase, things aren’t looking as bad as they were.”

“Around half of the extra admissions in London with Covid were actually diagnosed with Covid after they had been in hospital,” he said. “In other words, they had Covid anyway, which vast numbers of people in London now do, and then they discovered they had Covid once they’d gone to hospital.”

According to NHS England data, there were 1,248 coronavirus patients in London hospitals on December 14, but only 963 of them were there because of the virus.

Because of the uncertainty in the Omicron models, Sir David stated that it was “very difficult to say” where hospitalizations would end up.

The best protection against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

“Once again, we urge everyone who is able to get a booster jab to come forward and do so,” UKHSA Chief Executive Dr Jenny Harries said.

It’s our best line of defense against this new, highly transmissible variant.”

The Prime Minister hinted that more restrictions may be required to combat the rising tide of Omicron infections yesterday.

