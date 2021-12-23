As Israel and Germany approve the second booster, Britain will ‘consider a fourth Covid jab’.

As Israel and Germany approve a second booster rollout, Britain is set to consider a FOURTH Covid-19 shot.

Following shocking findings that the highly infectious Omicron variant IS milder than other strains, top doctors are evaluating how much immunity three jabs provide.

Currently, only immune-compromised Britons receive a fourth vaccination, but any new rollout could include the elderly and other vulnerable.

Their investigation began after Israel and Germany decided to proceed with their second booster deployments.

However, with the first booster jab rollout still underway across the UK, British scientists are likely to be more hesitant to give it the green light.

Thousands of Britons have already joined The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign to help stop Omicron from spreading this winter.

Boris Johnson told The Sun yesterday that a booster shot is the best Christmas present you can give your family, citing data showing that Omicron is half as likely to put people in hospitals.

The stunning news that 80,000 of the first Omicron cases in the UK have been confirmed has finally confirmed hopes that the latest strain is milder.

“We need to see more data,” said the deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation in response to the introduction of a fourth vaccine, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“We are in a different situation than Israel, and we need more information on waning immunity and the effectiveness of vaccines against hospitalization.”

At least four months after the first booster, the second booster would need to be administered to the arms.

This means that, if the rollout is approved soon, any additional shots could be made available to British citizens early next year.

The dose has been approved in Israel for over-60s, immunocompromised people, and healthcare workers.

“We are seeing waning immunity, as reflected in the reduction of antibodies and also in breakthrough infections, in people who received the third dose,” Israeli Pandemic Expert Committee member Professor Nadav Davidovitch told the paper.

“It’s kind of like what happened with the second dose a few months ago.

“As a result, some of us believe that those who are more than four months post-third dose should be vaccinated.”

“Our most important building block in the fight against Omicron,” German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.