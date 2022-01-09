Here are five health risks that every 40-year-old should be aware of, as Kate celebrates her 40th birthday.

Here are five health risks that every 40-year-old should be aware of as Kate celebrates her 40th birthday.

Today is the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday, which may come as a surprise to some.

Catherine Middleton married Prince William, who will turn 40 this year, when she was 29 years old, and now, more than ten years and three children later, Kate is approaching her fifth decade.

Growing old, whether royal or not, can be frightening, but as Nigella Lawson put it, “growing old is a privilege.”

It’s also something we all have to deal with from year to year, day to day, and even minute to minute, whether we like it or not.

While Kate will undoubtedly age gracefully (with the assistance of an entire household staff), it is more than possible to grow older with the knowledge and tools to deal with new aches, pains, and worries – as well as joys!

“Reaching 40 is a great milestone and should be an exciting time in your life to celebrate your achievements, financial independence, and striking a good work-life balance,” says Dr. Angela Rai of www.thelondongeneralpractice.com.

“It’s also an important time to focus on your physical and mental health.”

So, what do we – and Kate – need to know about health in our forties?

Experts were called in…

“Bone mineral density is likely to decline in both men and women entering their 40s, an area of health that is often overlooked in earlier life,” says Jenna Hope, a nutritionist.

Osteoporosis and weakened bones can result, putting you at risk for fractures and breaks.

“Women’s risk of low bone mineral density rises with menopause and oestrogen decline,” Jenna explains.

Muscle loss is another natural part of aging that can affect strength and lead to more sedentary behaviors, both of which are bad for your health.

According to Kathryn Danzey, Health Coach at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, “the body starts to lose muscle mass at a rate of 1-2 percent per year” in your 40s, but “there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

You can “become a stronger version of your younger self,” according to Kathryn.

She suggests lifting weights to maintain bone strength and muscle mass.

“You are under no obligation to go to the gym.”

“By using the weight of your body and the power of gravity, you can build muscle, burn fat, and stay strong,” Kathryn explains.

“Squats, lunges, and push-ups should all be done from the knees…

In a nutshell, this is Infosurhoy’s latest news.

The 40s are a wonderful age!

Ovadya, Sabrina

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https