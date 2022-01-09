As long as table service is required, Scotland’s hospitality rules will continue to apply.

As long as table service is required, Scotland’s hospitality rules will remain in place.

The First Minister did not announce any new restrictions for the hospitality industry today, but it is expected that the current rules, which were implemented in December, will be in effect until January 17.

Despite the growing spread of Covid-19 across Scotland, the current rules for the hospitality sector will remain in place.

During a virtual meeting of the parliament on Wednesday afternoon, Nicola Sturgeon gave her first update on Scotland’s situation.

All current measures to limit the virus’s infectious omicron variant will be in place for another week, according to the First Minister, with no additional measures being proposed at this time.

However, there will be a significant change to self-isolation rules, perhaps as expected.

Two negative tests were recorded on days six and seven, reducing the isolation timeframe from ten to seven days.

In the meantime, the Scottish Government has made changes to the self-isolation rules for close contacts for those who have been fully vaccinated – including third doses – and those who are under the age of 18 years and four months.

They won’t need to isolate as long as daily lateral flow tests are performed.

Nicola Sturgeon, speaking specifically about hospitality, stated that she expects existing rules to remain in place until January 17.

The government reintroduced the one-metre social distancing rule for the hospitality sector on December 21, stating that all groups of people attending any venue together should keep one metre away from each other.

Furthermore, it is recommended that people from no more than three different households mix when socializing indoors.

In addition, for venues that serve alcohol, table service is required.

“I can confirm that the restrictions on large gatherings, the requirement for group distancing in public indoor places, and for table service in hospitality venues serving alcohol on the premises will remain in force for the time being and, I expect, until January 17,” the First Minister said.

“In addition, while it is not a legal requirement, we continue to advise the general public to limit contact with people in other households as much as possible, and to keep any indoor gatherings to a maximum of three households.”

“After two years of this pandemic, I’m asking people for help.

