As mental health concerns rise, Glasgow kids with eating disorders seek help.

According to a council officer, more young people are seeking help for eating disorders, anxiety, low mood, and self-harm, with the problems exacerbated by lockdown.

Young people have also expressed heartbreaking concerns about poverty, mental health, safety, and health in the city.

Evidence from the Glasgow City Youth Health Service showed that during the pandemic, there was a general increase in mental health concerns among children, which was exacerbated by lockdown.

“The primary reasons for referral during this time were anxiety or low mood and self-harm,” Mike Burns Glasgow, assistant chief officer children’s services, told the Scottish Government during a consultation.

“In total, 70% of young people supported by this service received wraparound support, with anxiety and stress, depression, self-esteem, anger, and family and interpersonal circumstances identified as key issues.”

“Within the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS), there has been an increase in the number of presentations related to eating disorders and a higher general demand for the service in general, which has had an impact on overall service provision due to the resource needed to support assessment and address the waiting list, as well as respond to increased referrals,” Mr Burns also told the Government.

As part of its inquiry into the health and well-being of children and young people, the Scottish Government requested feedback from the local authority.

Poverty, mental health, safety, and health were identified as key concerns for children and young people in a Glasgow consultation of 1325 children, young people, parents, and workers.

“I feel guilty asking my mother for money,” one child stated.

She’s running out of options.

It took me two weeks to ask her for £5 to go to the movies.”

The feedback from the consultation was used to help shape Glasgow’s integrated children’s services plan, which included a focus on poverty and mental health.

When asked about the difficulties in improving children’s well-being and mental health, Mr Burns said that the government’s recruitment problems for certain roles and short-term funding are problems.