As Mr Motivator’s granddaughter succumbs to meningitis, here are the eight signs that children should never ignore.

Infection is the most common cause of MENINGITIS, which is an inflammation of the brain’s lining.

Mr Motivator, the fitness guru, announced today that his granddaughter died of illness after a five-day battle.

Hadassah, a 12-year-old girl, died in the early hours of this morning from an infection that affects mostly babies and children.

Meningitis can result in life-threatening septicaemia (blood poisoning) and permanent damage to the brain or nerves if not treated promptly.

The two types of cancer are treated in different ways.

Bacterial meningitis affects about 3,200 people each year, with one in ten dying and many more suffering life-altering disabilities.

Meningitis is typically spread by people who have the virus or bacterial form of the disease in their throat or nose but are not sick.

Meningitis symptoms can appear suddenly, so it’s critical to be aware of the warning signs.

The NHS lists the following eight meningitis symptoms, which can occur in any order:

If you or a loved one are experiencing any of these symptoms, seek medical help right away.

Babies may exhibit slightly different symptoms, and babies who develop meningitis are more likely to see the condition progress quickly.

If your baby has meningitis, he or she may have trouble breathing or breathe quickly.

Shivering, diarrhoea, grunting sounds, vomiting, irritability, pain, and cold hands and feet are all possible side effects.

Meningitis can be treated, and the treatment varies depending on whether the infection is bacterial or viral.

Bacterial meningitis, which is more dangerous, requires at least a week in the hospital.

Antibiotics, fluids, and oxygen will be administered to the patients.

The prognosis is good if it is treated quickly, but patients may be left with serious long-term problems such as blindness, deafness, limb loss due to sepsis, memory and concentration problems, recurrent seizures, and problems with co-ordination and balance.

In ten percent of cases, the victim dies.

Viral infections are less serious and usually clear up on their own after 10 days of rest and pain relievers, but you should always seek medical advice first.

