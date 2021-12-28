As New Year’s Eve approaches, Covid hospital admissions are down more than 50% from this time last year.

On Monday, 8,474 people were admitted to hospitals with coronavirus, a significant decrease from the massive 19,277 admissions on the same day in 2020.

The positive results support Boris Johnson’s decision to rule out a New Year’s Eve lockdown in England, as well as demonstrating that Omicron is a milder variant.

It comes after a slew of studies that show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

While Monday’s hospitalization figure is more than 1,000 patients higher than the day before, health officials say there is no reason to be concerned.

With the winter-induced increase seen last year, there are 842 hospital-bound patients on ventilators, the lowest in two months.

Furthermore, data shows that a third of patients who are admitted to the hospital with Covid are actually being treated for something else.

The number of people admitted to hospitals with the virus decreased in the days leading up to Christmas, with 1,020 admitted on Christmas Eve compared to 1,252 the day before.

In addition, the number of fatalities has decreased, with 742 reported in the last seven days, down 5.6% from the previous week.

Other Covid-19 news includes:

According to the most recent data, over 320,000 new coronavirus infections were recorded over the Christmas break.

However, Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, told BBC Breakfast that while the number of cases is increasing, it is doing so at a slower pace than in the past.

“Cases are increasing in older people, especially people over 60,” he said.

“We’re already seeing a big difference in the risk to people who have been boosted being a lot less than the risk to people who have not been boosted,” Prof Hunter added.

“Ultimately, having the booster is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and your family.”

