As NHS staff are forced to stay at home due to isolation rules, the army has been sent into London’s hospital wards.

As NHS staff are forced to stay at home due to isolation rules, the army has been dispatched to London’s hospital wards.

THOUSANDS of soldiers have been deployed to London hospitals to fill the void left by NHS staff shortages.

Hundreds of medics have been forced to isolate with Omicron for at least a week, leaving wards short.

While Omicron has infected record numbers of people across the country, a series of highly positive studies show that the strain is milder than others.

According to the first official UK report, the risk of being admitted to the hospital is 50 to 70% lower than it is with Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for any new restrictions.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, praised the “brave Armed Forces” for assisting the NHS during its time of need.

“Once again, they’re stepping up to help NHS workers who are working around the clock across the capital, assisting the health service during this difficult winter period when the need is greatest,” Javid said.

Around 2,000 troops are supporting the Covid response across the country, including 40 military medics and 160 “general duty personnel” to back-fill sites where staffing shortages have occurred.

The troops will be split into five-man teams, each with one medic, for a three-week deployment.

“The men and women of our Armed Forces…have proven their worth time and time again throughout this pandemic, whether driving ambulances, administering vaccines, or supporting patients in hospitals, and they should be proud of their contribution to this truly national effort,” said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

After the Omicron outbreak erupted in the capital before Christmas, new data from London showed a drop in hospitalizations.

On January 4, there were 367 patients admitted to the hospital, down from 401 the day before.

There were 456 people arriving at London hospitals for treatment this time last week, raising hopes that the tide is turning.

“We can see that cases have really been coming down in the last week, despite New Year’s celebrations, and now hospitalization rates appear to be stabilizing, at least for now,” Dr Claire Steves said.

“London appears to be mirroring the South African data, rising sharply and then falling sharply.”

For the most up-to-date information, check out our Covid live blog.

The number of daily Covid infections in the UK fell for the second day in a row, with 179,756 new infections recorded.

While the numbers are still high, the decrease is encouraging, especially after the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.