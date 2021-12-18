As Omicron cases continue to rise, Sadiq Khan declares a “major incident” in London.

As the number of Omicron cases rises, Sadiq Khan declares a “major incident” in London.

The mayor stated that the new variant is already having an effect on the capital.

Due to the continued rise in Omicron cases, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a “major incident” in the city.

One week after the UK’s Covid alert level was raised to its second-highest, Mr Khan announced his decision “following discussions with leaders from NHS London, local authorities, emergency and other essential services in the capital.”

With 65,525 new confirmed cases in the last seven days, and 26,418 cases reported in the last 24 hours alone – the highest number since the pandemic began – the new highly infectious variant of Covid-19 has quickly become the dominant strain spreading in the capital.

An event or situation that is “likely to involve serious harm, damage, disruption, or risk to human life or welfare, essential services, the environment, or national security” is classified as a major incident.

Mr Khan stated that he was acting in response to “the threat of Covid-19 to our city” as well as the “extremely concerning” Omicron spike.

“The Omicron variant has quickly become dominant, with cases rapidly increasing and the number of patients with Covid -19 in our hospitals rising again,” he said.

“While we are still learning about this variant, it is important that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimize the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination program.”

As the number of cases rises, he urged Londoners to “book their (booster) appointment or go to one of the many walk-in centres across the capital as soon as possible.”

The decision does not imply that the city will face any additional restrictions, as the government has yet to confirm whether it will impose additional measures to combat Omicron.

Due to Covid outbreaks, museums and theaters across the city have already imposed self-imposed lockdowns, with several closing their doors until after the holidays.

“The rapid spread of Omicron across our city is of huge concern,” Georgia Gould, chair of London Councils, said.

“Local governments have stepped up and played a critical role in helping their communities cope with the pandemic; I’m confident they will continue to do so, but we can’t do it alone.”

“Vaccines are a safe and effective way to protect yourself.”

