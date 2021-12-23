As Omicron cases rise, a silent killer could strike this winter.

As Omicron cases increase, a silent killer could strike this winter.

This winter, a SILENT killer will strike the United Kingdom as the Omicron variant takes center stage.

Thousands more people than before Covid are thought to be living with untreated high blood pressure.

High blood pressure, also known as the silent killer because it causes no symptoms, can lead to a variety of potentially fatal events, including stroke and heart attack.

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is the leading cause of stroke, accounting for 55.4 percent of all cases.

Between March and May 2020, however, there was a 43% decrease in the rate of cardiovascular disease (including high blood pressure) diagnoses.

People avoided seeing their GP because Covid cases were on the rise at the time.

“That means more people are living with undetected high blood pressure and are at high risk of stroke,” Juliet Bouverie, Chief Executive of the Stroke Association, warns.

“As a result, we may see even more people having a stroke this Christmas than we have in the past.”

But what worries the charity the most is that as the number of Covid cases rises, fewer people seek medical help for strokes.

And infection levels are unquestionably higher; on December 22, the government reported a new high of 100,000 cases.

Strokes are life-threatening and require immediate medical attention, with those who seek help sooner having a better chance of survival and recovery.

Because of the rise in Omicron cases, the American Stroke Association warns that the number of untreated strokes will likely rise this winter.

It urges people to seek treatment for stroke as soon as possible, fearing that the Omicron variant will cause a drop in hospital admissions similar to that seen at the start of the pandemic.

During the first lockdown, approximately 2,000 people were admitted to hospitals in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

This could be the reason for the 54% increase in stroke deaths in England and Wales at home.

Patients worried about catching the virus or putting more strain on the NHS, according to the Stroke Association’s Recoveries at Risk report.

Covid caused nearly a third (32%) of people who survived a stroke between March and June 2020 to delay seeking medical help.

According to the charity, the additional impact of reported ambulance delays is likely to exacerbate feelings of being a burden on the NHS.

“When Covid cases rise as quickly as they are now, that sets off alarm bells,” Juliet said.

“As people delay seeking emergency medical attention, more Omicron cases are likely to mean more preventable deaths and disability due to stroke.”

“We understand that some people are apprehensive about visiting…

