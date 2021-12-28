Covid hospital admissions are at their highest level since February as Omicron cases rise, but the NHS says it can handle it.

As Omicron cases rise, Covid hospital admissions are at their highest since February, but the NHS says it can cope.

As the Omicron variant rips through the United Kingdom, COVID hospital admissions are at an all-time high.

NHS trusts, on the other hand, have stated that the service is not overburdened, following the Government’s announcement that no new restrictions will be implemented before New Year’s Eve.

However, health officials have stated that, while there have been no reports of large numbers of patients requiring ventilators, it is “far too early” to dismiss concerns about the variant.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

According to NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson, there are concerns that the NHS could become overwhelmed as a result of staff absences, which could result in “even relatively small numbers of extra Covid cases” causing issues with patient prioritization and staff redeployment.

In the worst-case scenario, as many as 40% of London’s NHS workforce could be absent, with Covid-19 a major factor, medical leaders have expressed fears that “something will have to give.”

Despite the doomsaying, experts say that Covid hospital admissions are increasing, but not “rapidly.”

“Trust leaders are closely monitoring their current hospital admissions data,” Mr Hopson said in a statement.

“According to chief executives I spoke with this morning, admissions are increasing, but not rapidly.

“What’s particularly intriguing is how many CEOs are discussing the number of asymptomatic patients who are admitted to the hospital for other reasons and then test positive for Covid.”

“At this time, trusts are not reporting large numbers of patients with Covid-type respiratory problems requiring critical care or requiring massive amounts of oxygen, as we saw in January’s Delta variant peak.”

“As a result, we should exercise caution when interpreting current Covid admission data.”

“As the rate of Covid community infection rises rapidly as a result of Omicron, we will see a significant increase in incidental Covid cases in hospitals.”

The number of patients admitted to wards reached a new high on Christmas Day, with 1,281 patients admitted, up 74% in a week.

However, the same dataset reveals that figures for London, the UK’s Omicron hotspot, where one in every 20 adults is infected with Covid, are below critical levels, indicating that the dreaded…

