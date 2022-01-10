As Omicron cases slow across the country, London is ‘clearly past the peak.’

As cases in the rest of the country slow, London is “clearly past the peak” of Omicron.

Experts say London has “clearly passed the peak” of Omicron cases, while the rest of the country is slowing down.

Millions of infections were caused by the fast-spreading mutant variant over the holiday season, but there are signs that this was the worst of it.

Professor Kevin Fenton, the regional director for London for Public Health England, said officials are starting to see a decrease in Covid prevalence in the capital.

On Sunday morning, he told Infosurhoy, “We think we’ve passed or are at the peak.”

“Data from the ONS [Office for National Statistics] suggests that the peak occurred around or around New Year’s Day, and we’re seeing reductions in overall case rates and infection prevalence across the city.”

“Remember that infection levels are still very, very high… This means that we’re still in the middle of the pandemic’s critical phase, even if we’ve passed the peak.”

The peak has passed, according to Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at the University of Cambridge.

“It appears that the number of cases in London has peaked,” he told Times Radio.

“It’s pretty obvious that’s the case.”

Since Christmas, according to the Government’s coronavirus dashboard, case rates in London have decreased by small amounts almost every day.

On December 23, the “peak” level of 2,042.3 per 100,000 was reached.

As of January 4, the most recent date for which data is available for cases by date of test, this figure had dropped to 1,801.4 per 100,000.

Daily infections have begun to fall in the South East and East of England as of January 8, according to official records.

The trends could simply be a reflection of testing, according to Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

There could have been a spike in testing in the days leading up to Christmas as people hoped to spend time with family, resulting in the discovery of more Covid cases.

On December 23, for example, over 300,000 lab Covid tests were performed in London.

On January 8, the rate had dropped by over half to 141,700.

“I think that at the moment, the testing capacity issues, as well as Christmas and the new year, mean that we can’t really rely on cases to tell us what’s going to happen exactly,” Prof Medley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

All other regions continue to see an increase in cases, but at a much slower pace than before.

The rates in the North West, North East, and Yorkshire are higher than in London.

