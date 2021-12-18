Professor Neil Ferguson warns of 5,000 Covid deaths PER DAY as Omicron cases threaten to spiral out of control.

According to new research, if the more transmissible strain of Omicron Covid continues to spread, it could result in 4000 deaths per day.

Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London led the study, which comes as daily Covid cases hit new highs.

Officials said today that Omicron is to blame for the uptick, and that it is now the dominant network in England and Scotland.

The researchers, led by “Professor Lockdown,” claim that the mutant Omicron strain increases the chances of getting Covid a second time by five times.

The gloomy Sage advisors predicted a massive increase in infections, hospital admissions, and deaths because immunity does not hold up well in the winter.

According to projections, deaths could spike to 2,500 or 4,000 per day in the new year, up from a record high of 1,600 in January 2021.

“We think the resulting number of hospitalizations could still pose potentially major challenges for any health system,” Prof Ferguson said. “If you have enough cases per day, the resulting number of hospitalizations could still pose potentially major challenges for any health system.”

Professor Azra Ghani, one of the researchers behind the modeling, added, “I believe it’s an illustration of the need to act.”

“We can be confident that double and especially triple-vaccinated people are protected against serious disease,” Professor James Naismith of the University of Oxford said in response to Imperial’s study.

“As a result, hospitalizations per 1,000 Omicron infections will be significantly lower than in the first wave.”

It will also be beneficial to have better drugs and treatments.”

According to a study from the University of Cape Town, immunity against T-cells produced after the Pfizer vaccine is still 70% to 80% as good as it was against the Wuhan variant.

More evidence that the booster vaccine is the best defense against infection and severe disease emerges as the Omicron wave spreads.

The Sun is encouraging readers to join our life-saving Jabs Army campaign to ensure a smooth and quick rollout.

According to the Imperial study, a top-up dose can protect against Omicron severe disease, though with slightly lower efficacy than previous strains.

According to Imperial College London, protection against severe disease and, as a result, hospitalization from Omicron%20is%2080%%20following%20a%20booster.

According to Dr., the “rapid spread of the Omicron variant is extremely concerning.”

Imperial’s research team’s Alexandra Hogan

“In the coming weeks, we expect a significant increase in infections and cases,” she said.

“Our findings add to the growing body of evidence that booster doses should be given as soon as possible, particularly to older, high-risk, and priority populations,” says the study.

