As Omicron decimates the workforce, NHS workers are facing a “bleak” situation with “no end in sight.”

According to nursing leaders, NHS hospital nurses face a “bleak” situation with “no end in sight” as they battle care demands with a workforce decimated by Omicron.

NHS emergency departments have been warned that the spread of the Omicron variant could push them “over the edge,” forcing them to prioritize the most vulnerable patients.

According to the most recent NHS England data, nearly 19,000 NHS acute trust employees were absent on December 19 due to Covid-related illness or self-isolation.

According to the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, up to a quarter of staff in A&E departments are sick, and separate modeling indicates that up to 40% of the NHS workforce in London could be absent due to Covid in the coming weeks in the worst-case scenario.

To protect the health and social care sector, unions are urging the government to cancel large indoor gatherings and reinstate social distancing measures.

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, has ruled out any additional restrictions until at least the New Year.

Nursing staff falling ill or having to self-isolate is “undoubtedly” affecting health and social care services, particularly in London, Patricia Marquis, the Royal College Of Nursing’s England director, told i.

“After more than 18 months of fighting the pandemic, those staff are already exhausted, both mentally and physically, so the situation appears to be very bleak with no end in sight.”

“Health and social care workers are looking to the Government to make the right decisions at the right time to protect them and the UK public,” Ms Marquis said in response to whether ministers should reinstate Covid-19 restrictions.

“We will know more about the effect of the Omicron wave on surgical teams at the beginning of 2022,” said Neil Mortensen, president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Surgery, on the other hand, has already struggled to regain capacity for 2019.

“Theatre staff absences, isolation, or repurposing have a significant impact on surgical capacity.

This applies equally to the loss of anaesthetists and nurses.

