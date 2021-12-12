As Omicron spreads across Scotland, hospitals may run out of beds in days.

Dr. John Thomson of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) warns that the country simply does not have enough beds to handle a new influx of patients.

Prior to the pandemic, RCEM estimated that Scotland’s NHS lacked 600 beds, a figure that has now been revised to at least 1,000.

The number of hospital admissions fell by a quarter in the last month, but the latest Scottish Government modelling predicts a sharp increase.

The rapid rise in Omicron infections, according to the report, could put significant additional strain on hospitals and other health-care facilities.

It’s unclear how dangerous Omicron is, but experts believe that if there’s a big spike in infection, serious cases will follow.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, said on Friday that more patients will need hospital care, putting a strain on the NHS’s ability to cope.

“The situation is utterly demoralizing right now,” Thomson said.

In the last month or so, we saw a 25% decrease in hospital admissions, but when you look at Omicron’s doubling time, you know there will be a significant increase.

“In a shorter period of time, we’ll see a significant hit.”

It was over a longer period of time with Delta.

We’re going to see an increase in the number of patients who need to be admitted to the hospital in a shorter period of time, and we’re already at capacity.

“Covid is a part of the problem, but not all patients with covid present themselves in the emergency department.”

What we’re seeing are significant challenges for all patients who present to emergency rooms, where they spend significant amounts of time.

“If we see a significant increase in the number of unwell patients presenting due to infections, that will exacerbate the problem.”

Patients’ experiences will deteriorate.

Ambulance stacking will become more common, and delays will become more common.

