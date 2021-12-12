As Omicron spreads and Brits are urged to get their boosters, Boris Johnson will address the nation at 8 p.m. today.

Boris Johnson will deliver a speech to the nation at 8 p.m. today as Omicron spreads and Brits are urged to stock up on boosters.

At an 8 p.m. press conference, Prime Minister David Cameron will urge Britons to get their life-saving boosters.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister addressed the nation to announce Plan B, which includes making mask use mandatory in some indoor settings and introducing vaccine passports.

Some alarmist scientists, on the other hand, have stated that more action is required before Christmas.

Omicron cases increased by 66% in just 24 hours today, as Brits were urged to get their life-saving Covid booster shots.

Today, another 1,239 Omicron cases were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed variant cases to 3,137.

Cases of the mutation have increased in the last day, according to the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA), as fears about Omicron continue to grow.

With today’s 1,239 infections, there are now 633 new cases of the variant.

A total of 54,073 Covid-19 infections were reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 10,771,444.

A total of 146,387 people died as a result of Covid-19.

The health agency did, however, provide the first batch of evidence from the UK on vaccine efficacy against the strain, which showed that three shots were far more protective than two.

Boosters will be crucial in protecting your loved ones this holiday season, according to The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign, which encourages Brits to get their third vaccination.

MPs have allegedly been warned to be “on standby” to vote on new restrictions during the Christmas week due to the rising number of cases.

According to reports, MPs have been told to prepare for a Parliament recall on December 21 if the Covid situation worsens.

Meanwhile, gloomy health officials have told Sajid Javid to implement Plan C restrictions within a WEEK, according to reports.

Doomsayers at the UK Health and Security Agency allegedly told the Health Secretary that Omicron poses a threat to the NHS because 5,000 British people could be admitted to hospitals every day.

According to a study that boosts morale, a third jab can combat Omicron and save us from more lockdown pain.

According to experts, any two doses combined with a Pfizer booster can provide up to 75% protection.

Three shots also protect against serious illness or death, but two doses will soon be ineffective in preventing even a third of cases.

“This data shows how important boosters are,” Mr Javid said.

Mary Ramsay, chief of jabs at…

