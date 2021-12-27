As Omicron spreads, NHS England has cancelled all PCR test appointments.

As Omicron spreads, NHS England has canceled all PCR test appointments.

There were no available testing center appointments, but home test kits could still be ordered.

As the number of cases of the Omicron Covid variant continues to rise, there are currently no walk-in PCR tests available in England.

At noon on Monday, no testing center appointments were available in any of England’s regions.

In Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, walk-in PCR tests were still available for the general public and essential workers, and home tests were still available.

Boris Johnson is reviewing data from the past two days on the spread of Omicron in the UK today.

He’ll then use this information to determine whether or not restrictions should be put in place to prevent the spread of the new strain, which is thought to be far more infectious.

Due to a shortage of the rapid tests, a public health expert last week advised people to use only one lateral flow test per day.

More than once daily use of lateral flow tests could “exacerbate supply problems” for NHS key workers who use the rapid kits to test regularly, according to Azeem Majeed, head of primary care and public health at Imperial College London.

People scrambled to get lateral flow tests before Christmas, and pharmacy staff reported receiving abuse as a result of the government suspending home deliveries of the tests three times in a week.

Countries around the world are bracing for a “tsunami of Covid cases” after the holidays, as people are urged to limit social contact during the holidays.

The rising number of coronavirus cases, which have recently shattered the UK’s daily case record, has also caused staffing issues.

Flight cancellations continued over the holiday season as airlines struggled to cope with the large number of employees who were sick with the coronavirus.

