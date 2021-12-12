As Omicron spreads, the Covid alert level has been raised to four, indicating that transmission is ‘high’ and’substantial’, putting pressure on the NHS.

As Omicron spreads, the Covid alert level has been raised to four, indicating that transmission is at a ‘high’ and’substantial’ level, putting significant strain on the NHS.

As Omicron cases continue to rise, the Covid alert level in the UK has been raised to four.

The alert was raised to the second highest level, indicating that virus transmission is “high” and NHS pressure is “widespread and substantial or rising.”

Because Omicron poses “a rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services,” the UK’s Chief Medical Officers and NHS England’s National Medical Director recommended that the alert level be raised.

A move to level five would indicate that there was a “material risk” that healthcare services would be overwhelmed.

Today, another 1,239 Omicron infections were confirmed, bringing the total number of Omicron infections in the UK to 3,137.

Patients with the super-strain have been admitted to hospital in the UK for the first time, according to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Cases of the super-strain are doubling every two to three days, and Mr Zahawi warned that by the end of December, Britain could be dealing with a million daily infections.

He did, however, urge Brits to get booster shots, citing evidence that a third dose provides good infection protection.

As the NHS continues to boost the nation’s immunity, millions more Britons will be able to book their Covid boosters starting today.

In order to combat the Omicron variant threat, the booking system is now open to anyone over the age of 30.

As The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign marshals recruits to help with the rollout, No10 is scrambling to stave off a winter surge and is begging Brits to get their boosters.

“Let’s do a mathematic exercise for a second; you get to a million infections by say the end of December – 1% is 10,000 severe infections that could be in hospital,” Mr Zahawi said on Sky’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday program.

“Three days later, it’s two million, three days later, it’s four million,” says the author.

It rises to eight million after three days.

“That is the risk: even if it is milder than Delta, say 50% milder, the numbers are huge – it is a small percentage of a very large population.”

There have been no confirmed Omicron deaths, and it’s unclear whether those who have been admitted to hospitals after contracting the virus variant are in intensive care.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), boosters can protect you from Omicron infection up to 75% of the time.

After six months, protection from infection with two doses of AstraZeneca was close to zero, but with a third dose of Pfizer, protection increased to 70%.

Meanwhile, parents are facing a nightmare for the New Year after Mr Zahawi refused to guarantee that all schools will reopen in January.

Children, he said…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.