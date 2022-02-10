As part of a new campaign launched by the Scottish Government, urgent advice has been issued to Glasgow residents who are in debt.

An urgent message has been sent to Scots, as inflation is expected to rise, as are energy bills, which will be forced up by the price cap increasing to 54%.

The UK is on the verge of entering a cost-of-living crisis, fueled by rising energy prices.

Inflation is expected to rise to 7% in April, as are energy bills, which are expected to rise by 54% due to the price cap.

The Scottish Government has launched a campaign aimed at assisting people in Glasgow and throughout Scotland, as many Scots become concerned about household bills and finances.

A new Scottish Government campaign says you’re not alone if you’re struggling with problem debt and unsure how to deal with it.

The Scottish Government’s new website, moneysupport.scot, encourages Scots to seek the help they need and are entitled to in order to regain control of their finances.

“With many Scots worried about money and debt problems, it’s important that people don’t fear seeking help before they reach financial crisis,” said Sharon Bell, director of debt charity StepChange.

“Contacting us is a small but crucial first step toward regaining control of your finances and dealing with your concerns.”

We can assist people in obtaining and utilizing the resources to which they are entitled, and we will be available to assist them for as long as they require.

“StepChange is pleased to collaborate with the Scottish Government on this campaign to raise awareness of free support and advice.”

Our knowledgeable debt counselors will assist people in regaining long-term financial control.”

StepChange has compiled a list of seven debt-relieving tips for those in need.

It’s difficult to confront problem debt, and it’s easy for things to spiral out of control.

You can quickly get into trouble and feel anxious if you miss payments, do not open bills, or do not check your statements.

You can get the help you need and regain control of your finances by facing the facts.

Help is available at moneysupport.scot.

The sooner you seek assistance, the sooner you can begin to address the problem.

