As part of his Plan B, Boris Johnson is phasing out work from home starting TODAY, as well as face masks and vaccine passports starting next week.

BORIS Johnson, hailing “light at the end of the tunnel,” announced today that Plan B will be completely shredded next Wednesday.

The requirement to wear face masks indoors, as well as the despised vaccine passports, will be scrapped.

The recommendation to work from home has been removed with immediate effect, allowing Britons to return to work the next day.

The remaining rules will be phased out on January 26, so the changes will take effect on Thursday morning.

“The Cabinet concluded that, as a result of the extraordinary booster campaign and the public’s response to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England and allow the Plan B regulations to expire,” Mr Johnson said.

Significant advancements include:

Mr Johnson, triumphant, praised the booster campaign’s success in allowing him to rip up nearly all remaining curbs.

Jabs Army volunteers have been working tirelessly to speed up the rollout.

As Omicron surged over Christmas, Mr Johnson felt vindicated for defying doomster calls to impose tougher measures.

“Many nations across Europe have endured further winter lockdowns,” the PM told MPs.

While we must remain cautious, the data show that this administration has made the toughest decisions right time after time.”

He cited a drop in Covid cases as evidence that the country is over the Omicron hump.

While “significant pressures on the NHS” remain, the PM claims that hospitalizations in London have stabilized and are even decreasing.

However, it is widely assumed that the embattled Mr Johnson is abandoning Plan B in order to appease lockdown-hating rebels who are threatening to destabilize his premiership.

“Any government, faced with the nation’s biggest challenge since WWII and the worst pandemic since 1918, would get some things wrong,” the Prime Minister said in a rallying cry.

“However, this administration got the big things right.”

Face masks will no longer be legally required anywhere in the country as of Thursday morning.

People in crowded places will still be advised to wear masks, but they will not be fined if they refuse.

Covid passports will be phased out at the same time, but large venues can opt to use them if they wish.

Workers will be expected to return to their offices after being given instructions to work from home.

The only rule that will remain in place is the requirement to self-isolate for five days after testing positive for Covid, which Mr Johnson also wants to eliminate in March.

The number of daily Covid cases in the United Kingdom fell by 21% over the previous week.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 94,432 new cases, with 438 deaths…

