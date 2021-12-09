As part of the Light Up Local pub campaign, Guinness is giving away free pints on the Dusk app.

As part of the Light Up Local pub campaign, Guinness is giving away free pints through the Dusk app.

The Lock Tavern in Camden, The Queen’s Vaults in Cardiff, and The Pickled Sprout in Harrogate are among the pubs chosen to host the display.

Guinness is putting on a spectacular Christmas display in 22 pubs across the country, and giving away free pints to celebrate.

The Lock Tavern in Camden, The Queen’s Vaults in Cardiff, and The Pickled Sprout in Harrogate are among the twenty-two pubs that have been chosen to be part of the display.

Guinness has donated £30 million to keep pubs, bars, and restaurants open in 2021 so that these festive celebrations can take place.

Meanwhile, Guinness has formed ‘The Guinness Pub Choir,’ which will perform a specially composed version of the classic ‘Always on My Mind’ in the brand’s Christmas commercial.

This holiday season, Guinness is also giving away free pints.

Simply download the free app Dusk, which will display the nearest pubs that are offering free drinks.

“It’s been a difficult time for us due to Covid limiting people coming through our doors and ordering pints,” said Patrick Frawley, the landlord of The Lock Tavern pub.

“We consider ourselves extremely fortunate to have been chosen to have our pub illuminated with these spectacular displays, and we hope that our unique Guinness Christmas lights will encourage our community to visit us during the holiday season.”

“Our “Light Up the Local” Christmas campaign is about celebrating pubs as the beating heart of our communities where people can come together with their mates over a pint of Guinness in the run-up to Christmas,” said Neil Shah, head of Guinness GB.

Visit InYourArea for more news from your neighborhood.