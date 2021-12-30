Nightingale Covid surge hubs make sense as part of the PM’s Omicron low-restriction plan.

Nightingale Covid surge hubs make sense as part of the PM’s low-restrictions Omicron plan.

However, a lack of personnel may limit their impact, while the testing shortage continues to undermine Boris Johnson’s warning message.

When we have a record number of Covid cases, allowing people to cram into sweaty pubs and clubs on New Year’s Eve, singing and shouting in each other’s faces, seems odd.

Some may think it’s insane that the NHS is preparing for a potential wave of hospital admissions by establishing de facto field hospitals with a series of Nightingale “surge hubs.”

Boris Johnson, on the other hand, might have a method to his thinking.

The Prime Minister has chosen not to impose any additional restrictions beyond the relatively light-touch plan B mask rules and work-from-home guidance.

Given that the only thing that will persuade him to change his mind is unsustainable pressure on the NHS, increasing hospital bed capacity makes sense.

There is widespread public dissatisfaction with the lockdown, as well as legitimate concerns about whether further restricting freedoms and harming the economy is justified, especially now that it is clear that the Omicron variant is milder and that all adults have received three Covid jabs.

Indeed, Mr Johnson’s decision to form the Nightingales could be interpreted as evidence that he is paying attention to scientists who warn that, despite being milder, Omicron’s higher transmissibility could still put the NHS under unsustainable strain.

However, there are flaws in the strategy.

First and foremost, it is unclear who will work at the Nightingale hubs if an already understaffed NHS is hit by a wave of Covid isolation absences.

Second, Mr Johnson’s strategy includes urging the public to take preventative measures, such as taking a test.

The testing system, however, is failing due to the high volume of infections, and many people will be out on New Year’s Eve without knowing if they have Covid and can spread it to others.

Ministers will hope that a natural drop in social contacts in January slows the spread of Covid while also lowering testing demand, proving the PM’s high-risk strategy.

