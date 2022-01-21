As Plan B is scrapped, the Covid R rate drops dramatically, signaling that Omicron has reached its peak.

THE crucial coronavirus R rate dropped sharply this week, indicating that Omicron has reached its peak in England.

The R rate in England is now between 0.8 and 1.1, down from 1.1 to 1.5 last week.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that Plan B restrictions would be lifted, and that working from home would be prohibited.

Vaccine passports will be phased out, as will the requirement to wear face masks indoors.

Working from home advice was withdrawn with immediate effect, allowing Britons to return to work this week.

The remaining rules will be phased out on January 26, so the changes will take effect on Thursday morning.

Scientists also believe that Omicron deaths have peaked and will begin to decline in the coming days.

According to projections presented to ministers last week by the SPI-M modeling group, deaths would peak around January 16 and then decline.

According to the group, deaths would likely peak at around 250 per day.

England’s current daily average is 231 pounds, down from 230 pounds a week ago.

An R value of 0.8 to 1.1 indicates that for every ten people infected, 8 to 11 more people will become infected.

The rate of growth in England is currently between -6 and 1%.

This means that the number of infections could remain relatively stable, shrinking by up to 6% daily or increasing by up to 1% daily.

The R rate in the North East and Yorkshire remains the highest in the country, ranging from 0.8 to 1.2.

The South West comes in second, with an R rate of 0.8 to 1.2.

The R rate is between 0.7 and 1.1 in the South East and Midlands, and between 0.7 and 1 in the North West and East of England.