As restrictions are eased, Scotland’s nightclubs will reopen and bar service will resume.

From next Monday, measures such as social distancing between groups in hospitality venues, mandatory table service, and attendance limits on indoor live events will be abolished.

Beginning January 24, measures such as social distancing between groups in venues, mandatory table service, and attendance limits on indoor live events – 100 for standing events and 200 for seated events – will be phased out.

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen, and the restriction on indoor gatherings to three households that was imposed before Christmas will be relaxed beginning next week.

The vaccine passport program will continue, but due to the current wave’s recession, it will not be expanded to more hospitality venues for the time being.

However, if cases rise sharply again, an expansion will be implemented.

“Given the improving situation – and as I said last week, we hoped to be able to do – I can confirm today that all of these measures will be lifted beginning next Monday, January 24,” Nicola Sturgeon said.

“A combination of booster vaccinations, the public’s willingness to change their behavior to help stem transmission, and the temporary protective measures put in place in December helped to mitigate the Omicron wave’s impact.”

The First Minister reminded the public of Scotland’s “challenging position” as the NHS continues to be under severe strain, urging people to get vaccinated, exercise caution when socializing, and test regularly before going out.

“It is critical to emphasize that, despite the improvement, the level of covid infection circulating in the community remains high.

“At this point, it would be prudent for all of us to remain cautious in our social interactions in order to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.”

“Even though we will no longer recommend a fixed upper limit on household numbers starting Monday, if we all continue to keep gatherings as small as our circumstances allow now – until the end of this month – we will reduce our infection risks.”

“These measures have made a difference, and the fact that so many people have stuck with them has contributed to that.”

