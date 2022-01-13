Daily Covid infections have dropped to 109,133, as Sajid Javid hails falling hospital cases.

In the United Kingdom, the number of daily Covid cases has dropped to nearly 100,000 today.

Another 109,133 new infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, as hospital admissions have begun to decline.

It follows the announcement by Health Secretary Sajid Javid that “early signs suggest the rate of hospitalization is beginning to slow.”

He told Omicron in the Commons today that “it still has the potential to lead to significant numbers of people in hospital.”

Nearly 17,000 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in England.

“Due to the lag between infections and hospitalizations, the NHS will be under significant strain in the coming weeks.”

“However, the fact that we haven’t seen an increase in Covid-19 intensive care patients during this wave is encouraging, and there are already early signs that the rate of hospitalization is beginning to slow is encouraging.”

“Omicron is a milder form of Omicron, as far as we know.”

But don’t be fooled: anyone who ends up in the hospital will face serious consequences, and this is far more likely if you haven’t received the vaccine.”

With 335 new deaths reported today, the death toll is still higher than it was yesterday, but it is lower than the 398 reported yesterday.

This is consistent with the pattern of a Covid wave, in which a few weeks after a spike in cases, some additional deaths will sadly catch up with those who were most severely affected by the virus.

According to a slew of positive studies, Omicron%20is%20milder%20than%20other%20strains%20in%20vaccinated%20people,%20with%20the%20first%20official%20UK%20report%20revealing%20a%2050%20to%2070%%20lower%20risk%20of%20hospitalization%20than%20Delta.

According to health officials, Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance for people to survive the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is working to get more vaccines into the hands of British citizens, avoiding the need for new restrictions.

According to new data from a Covid survey released today, the Omicron wave has peaked in the United Kingdom.

Professor Tim Spector said today, “From Zoe data, the Omicron peak vanished a few days ago.”

“With the exception of the North East, which is starting to slow down, we are seeing a decrease in virtually every area across the country.”

“The Omicron wave has peaked and is dissipating, so we’ve made it to the other side, which is fantastic – but we have no idea what the future holds.”

In addition, it was discovered that just under half of all Covid patients in hospitals are being treated for something other than Covid.

The virus was discovered in 15,026 people.

