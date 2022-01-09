As schools reopen, an expert warns parents to be aware of omicron symptoms in their children.

As schools reopen, an expert warns parents to be on the lookout for omicron symptoms in children.

Parents should watch for four main signs of omicron now that their children are back in school, and they differ from the three main symptoms.

Parents are concerned about their children’s safety despite the use of face masks as schools return this week.

A fever, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in sense of taste or smell are all traditional signs of coronavirus, as we’ve learned over the last two years.

However, symptoms of the new omicron variant appear to deviate from this, making it difficult to distinguish between omicron and the common cold, according to the Mirror.

What are the omicron symptoms that parents should be aware of as children mix indoors once more?

According to GP Dr David Lloyd, the four main symptoms that health and covid experts are asking parents to look out for are fatigue, headache, loss of appetite, and a skin rash, according to Sky News.

While rashes have appeared in a “small cohort” of adult covid patients, up to 15% of children with Omicron appear to get an unusual rash, according to him.

Other signs that appear in children can include the more traditional symptoms such as a high temperature, a new and persistent cough, and a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, despite some key symptoms being different from other variants.