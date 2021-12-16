Look for 9 Omicron symptoms in children as strain rips through nurseries.

OMICRON is rapidly spreading in the UK, with new data showing that Covid cases in nurseries have reached an all-time high.

Schools are also under pressure, as fewer students and teachers require time off to self-isolate.

Children are not affected by Covid disease, which is a minor illness.

They are, however, unprotected against contracting the disease due to a lack of vaccines.

They can infect siblings, parents, older relatives, and school and nursery staff with the virus.

Early reports from South Africa suggested that Omicron was more likely than previous Covid strains to cause severe illness in children under the age of five.

They were being admitted to hospitals at much higher rates than before, according to experts.

Although British scientists have stated that if proven true, the United Kingdom should be prepared, the United States has not seen the same statistics.

Early reports suggest that Omicron symptoms are distinct from those of previous strains, but no conclusive evidence has been discovered.

According to the NHS, children and adults with Covid have three main symptoms:

1. a hot environment

2. a new, persistent cough, defined as coughing for more than an hour or three or more coughing episodes in a 24-hour period.

3. an olfactory or gustatory perception loss or change

Based on early infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which provides health information to Americans, has identified some Omicron symptoms.

According to a new report, the most common reported symptoms of Omicron appear to be a cough (as with previous strains) and:

4. complete exhaustion

5. congestion or a runny nose

According to experts on the ZOE Covid Symptom Study app, other common signs to look for in children include:

Sixth throbbing headache

7. a strewn-up throat

8. a loss of appetite

These symptoms can be caused by a number of illnesses, including the common cold.

However, a lateral flow test at home to determine if it’s Covid is always a good idea.

Adults are affected differently, according to the doctor who first raised the alarm about the Omicron variant.

According to Dr., the main symptoms of Omicron in young men are:

Fatigue, headache, and a new symptom, says Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association.

a.

Joint and muscle aches

Dr. Smith described a “very interesting case” of a six-year-old girl who had a “temperature and a very high pulse rate.”

Coetzee is a South African author and poet.

These are possible warning signs to look out for in your child, but this is only one example.

Ntsakisi Maluleke, a Gauteng public health expert, said…

Infosurhoy’s latest updates

