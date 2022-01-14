As the British fight Omicron at home, there are concerns about paracetamol and ibuprofen shortages.

As the UK fights Omicron at home, there are fears of shortages of paracetamol and ibuprofen.

Millions of Britons have been stuck nursing Omicron in recent weeks, so they’ve been stocking up on paracetamol and ibuprofen.

According to the latest Office for National Statistics report, this has resulted in shelf shortages in some areas.

According to data up to January 10, around 30% of shops across the UK have low or no paracetamol supplies.

And about a third of people are out of ibuprofen or don’t have any.

It’s unsurprising that British stocks have been seized as they battle the variant at home.

Covid cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, but are now starting to decline.

Omicron is a less severe disease that affects people who have been vaccinated.

While they must isolate themselves and may feel ill, patients can treat their illnesses at home with over-the-counter medications to relieve headaches and other symptoms.

“People are having boosters, which probably means there will be an increase in people taking this product, then you have colds, flus, and Covid,” Professor Richard Wilding told the Mirror.

“Supply needs to catch up and work with that… unfortunately, the new normal for supply chains is a lot of volatility and challenges with that.”

“As a result, disrupted products like this are more likely.”

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

Scientists have discovered a gene that doubles the risk of severe Covid illness, according to the news.

Experts have been baffled since the start of the pandemic as to why some people are severely afflicted while others are not.

According to a new study from Poland, a specific gene is the most important factor in determining severe Covid risk after age, weight, and gender.

According to the researchers, the gene is present in around 14% of Poles, 9% of Europeans, and 27% of Indians.

Experts believe the study could be used to identify patients who require more immediate medical attention if they end up in the hospital.

