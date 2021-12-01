As the chain launches festive jewelry, Primark shoppers are obsessing over Christmas earrings.

As the chain launches festive jewelry, Primark shoppers are obsessing over the Christmas earrings.

Primark customers are oohing and ahhing over the budget retailer’s Christmas earrings, which were announced on Instagram this morning (December 1) to commemorate the start of the festive season.

Primark customers are swooning over the chain’s holiday earrings, which everyone wants for their own collection.

The retailer debuted red and green studs, a Santa hat and Santa face earrings, and red and green tinsel hoops to commemorate the start of the holiday season.

Unfortunately, no information about their earrings or individual prices is available online, but the retailer claims that they start at £2.

According to their website, the current selection of hoops available for purchase online ranges from £1.50 for mini hoops to £8.50 for a pack of six hoops.

So we can expect it to be in this price range.

“Happy December 1st! Let the countdown begin,” the chain wrote on Instagram.

From £2€3(dollar)4 on festive jewelry.”

“Loving the earrings, especially the tinsel ones,” one person said.

“They’re so lovely,” said another.

“Ooh some new ones to add to the collection,” said a third.

Which pair of holiday earrings would you choose?

