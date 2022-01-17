As the country tightens Covid restrictions, Italy has enacted new travel rules for Scots.

In an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus, Italy has updated its Covid rules and requirements, which will affect Scottish travelers beginning this month.

As Omicron spreads across Europe, Italy has announced that it is tightening its Covid restrictions.

As part of the new requirements, those who are fully vaccinated will not be eligible for a ‘Super Green Pass.’

Because the pass allows entry into domestic venues, the new rules will affect Scottish tourists who want to visit Italy.

The Super Green Pass is available to anyone over the age of 12 who has been fully vaccinated or can show proof of recovery.

For those planning a skiing trip, it will give them access to hotels, restaurants, bars, and ski lifts.

“From 10 January to 31 March, a Super Green Pass is required to access restaurants, bars, hotels, all local and regional transportation services (excluding taxis and international flights), as well as museums, cultural centres, sports facilities, and stadiums,” according to the UK Foreign Office website.

“A super Green Pass is also required to gain access to outdoor facilities such as restaurants, swimming pools, wellness centers, ski lifts, and celebrations following civil and religious ceremonies.”

These new requirements do not apply to children under the age of eleven.

Italy is currently one of the holiday destinations available to Britons.

To show at border control, all British citizens must fill out a pre-departure passenger locator form with a QR code.

Those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid must show proof of vaccination as well as a negative PCR test within the previous 48 hours.

Within 24 hours, an antigen test is performed.

Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated British citizens must have a negative Covid PCR test result within 48 hours of leaving the country.

They’ll have to isolate for five days after that.

They’ll need to take a second Covid test, either a PCR or an antigen test.

Those who have not been vaccinated, on the other hand, will not be able to get.

Unless they have proof of recovery from Covid, they get a Super Green Pass.

The Super Green Pass grants access to restaurants, bars, and ski lifts, among other places.

While the most recent Covid rules are correct as of this writing, they may change quickly during the pandemic.

If you’re planning a trip to Italy, you should always check the latest travel advice from the Foreign Office first.