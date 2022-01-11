As the Covid variant spreads across the UK, an unusual symptom of Omicron may be diarrhoea.

Previous coronavirus strains, such as Delta, had more easily identifiable symptoms, such as a persistent cough, fever, and a loss of taste and smell.

Omicron, on the other hand, has proven to blend in with other symptoms of seasonal illnesses such as the flu or the common cold.

Due to its high transmission rate, the variant has also raised other concerns.

People with Covid can have “a wide range of symptoms,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This can range from a minor blockage to severe breathing problems, the latter of which necessitates immediate medical attention.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with data indicating that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

If you have diarrhoea when you go to the bathroom, the CDC says it could be a sign that you have the Omicron variant.

However, other coronavirus strains have been linked to diarrhoea.

According to NBC Chicago, people with weakened immune systems are more likely to suffer from diarrhoea and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, approximately 20% of people will develop diarrhoea as a symptom shortly after contracting the virus.

It’s important to remember that fatigue, breathing problems, muscle and body aches, headaches, and a sore throat are all common symptoms.

People should also be aware that diarrhoea is a symptom that can occur in a variety of medical conditions, not just Covid.

The top five Omicron symptoms were revealed earlier this month after sufferers logged their symptoms in an extensive ZOE Covid Study, with runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and a sore throat remaining the top five.

Other top 20 symptoms include hoarseness, chills or shivers, brain fog, dizziness, missing meals, and feeling down.

Even though Omicron is the most common strain right now, other strains can still infect people.

