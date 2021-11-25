As the EU approves vaccines for children aged 5 to 11, children aged 5 to 11 will receive Covid vaccines.

Coronavirus vaccines for children aged five to eleven have been approved by the European Union (EU).

After a study showed that the immune response was similar to that of a higher dose, these children will be given a lower dose than children aged 12 and up.

It means that British children could receive their vaccines in a matter of weeks if UK regulators follow the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) advice.

The vaccine’s official name is Comirnaty, and it was developed by PfizerBioNTech.

The jab’s approval comes as coronavirus cases in Europe continue to rise.

As Covid wreaks havoc across Europe this winter, a new study claims that Europe could face “300,000 deaths and one million people in hospitals.”

As Europe braces for a new wave of Covid lockdowns, a study from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine warned that 280,000 people could end up in hospitals in Germany alone.

Cases have also been increasing in school-aged children in the United Kingdom, with experts in the most infected areas of the country claiming that the increase is due to children and those who have not yet received vaccinations.

The vaccine was tested on 1,305 children aged five to eleven years old who had no previous signs of coronavirus infection.

Vaccines or a placebo drug were given to the children during the trial.

Three children out of 1,305 who received the vaccine developed Covid-19, compared to 16 out of 663 who received a placebo.

It means the vaccine has been shown to be 90.7 percent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid-19 infection.

According to experts, the true rate of prevention could be as low as 67.7% or as high as 98.3%.

The most common side effects in children were found to be similar to those in the general population, according to the study.

Pain in the injection site, tiredness, headache, redness and swelling at the injection site, muscle pain, and chills were the most common side effects, which were mild to moderate.

These typically subside within a few days of vaccination.

The study showed that the vaccine’s benefits outweighed the risks, according to the EMA’s human medicines committee.

This was especially true in children with conditions that put them at risk of severe Covid-19, according to the researchers.

