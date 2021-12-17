As the hospitality crisis worsens, Rishi Sunak meets with pub and restaurant owners to talk about Covid’s support.

As the hospitality crisis worsens, Rishi Sunak meets with pub and restaurant owners to discuss Covid support.

Rishi Sunak met with hospitality leaders today, as pub and restaurant owners warn that the industry is back in pandemic "survival mode," with financial assistance for the holiday season still to come.

After facing criticism for his trip to California while Omicron was spreading and wreaking havoc on the economy, the Chancellor is holding face-to-face talks with the industry today.

On Thursday, industry leaders spoke with Mr Sunak via video conference to discuss the possibility of a new hospitality support package after government scientists advised people to postpone their holiday plans.

Those on the call included Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, as well as executives from Nando’s, Greene King, Adnams, and Prezzo.

Mr Sunak has been urged to freeze business rates, lower VAT rates for the sector, and provide targeted assistance to the industry’s hardest hit areas.

Businesses have already closed early this week as a result of the Government’s press conference on Monday.

Merlin Griffiths, owner of the Dog and Gun in Leicestershire and a First Dates bartender, said all of his Christmas bookings had been lost: “All of our bookings have now been cancelled.”

It’s possible that the pub will close for the holidays.

“This is heinous.”

“My daughter’s restaurant has had over 300 cancellations in the last two days… gone from breaking even to a loss,” Michel Roux, of the two Michelin-starred Le Gavroche in London, told Boris Johnson and Mr Sunak.

The hospitality industry and the supply chain are in desperate need of assistance; this is déjà vu for March 2020.”

Many in the industry believe the tone has shifted dramatically since Monday, when Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, warned people to be cautious due to an increase in Omicron infections.

“The narrative changed at the start of this week,” said restaurateur Dan Joines.

March 2020 seems to be the date.

There’s been a lot of silence, and there’s been a lot of mixed messaging, and it’s strange.

It was all new at the time, but we’d been here before, and the government should know how much help is needed.

“It’s something we’re hoping for.”

I believe we will find a way to survive, but we are once again facing significant financial losses.

It is required of them.

