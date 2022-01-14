As the mild Omicron Covid strain wave subsides, Covid passports will be SCRAPPED this month.

As the mild Omicron Covid strain wave subsides, Covid passports will be snatched up this month.

As the wave of mild Omicron cases fades, COVID passports are “set to be SCRAPPED this month.”

According to reports, Health Secretary Sajid Javid “effectively killed off” the vaccine passes this month.

The Health Secretary told MPs that the vaccine passport policy caused him “instinctive discomfort.”

The Times reports that when Plan B measures are reviewed on January 26, it’s looking like the only Covid rule that will stick around is wearing masks indoors.

This means that vaccine Covid passports will be phased out entirely.

When the Omicron surge started last month, the passes were introduced as part of plan B measures to allow Brits to enter large events and nightclubs in England.

However, with Omicron’s wave fading, Sajid Javid is set to argue that they are no longer necessary.

“There was always a very high threshold for the policy,” a Whitehall source told the newspaper, “and it looks increasingly likely that threshold will not be met in a couple of weeks.”

“Given the current state of the cases, it will be difficult to justify renewing.”

“There are already early signs that the rate of hospitalisation is starting to slow,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

“Due to the lag between infections and hospitalizations, the NHS will remain under significant pressure over the next few weeks,” he told the Commons this week.

“However, it’s encouraging that we haven’t seen an increase in Covid-19 intensive care patients during this wave, and there are already early signs that the rate of hospitalization is slowing.”

“We know Omicron is a milder form of Omicron.

But no one should be under any illusions: if you end up in hospital, the consequences are severe, and this is far more likely if you haven’t had the vaccine.”

With 335 new fatalities reported, the number of deaths is still higher than it was yesterday (398).

However, this follows the pattern of a Covid wave: a few weeks after a spike in cases, some additional deaths will sadly catch up with those who were hit hardest by the virus.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains in people who have been vaccinated, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits in order to ward off…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.