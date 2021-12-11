As the NHS ‘prepares for a school vaccine drive,’ children as young as five will be given Covid jabs to fight Omicron.

As the fight against the Omicron variant intensifies, children as young as five are reportedly set to receive Covid vaccines, with the NHS “preparing for a mass vaccine drive” in schools.

The Sun reported last month that leaked proposals show health officials are planning to vaccinate children aged five to 11 next spring.

Now, health officials are being told to get ready for a mass vaccination of primary school children, which will be submitted to regulators for approval.

According to the Sunday Times, parental consent will be required for children aged five to eleven to be injected, and the environment must be “age appropriate.”

Officials believe Covid will rage until 2024, necessitating vaccination of younger British citizens.

Children were “key drivers” in adult transmissions during the summer, according to scientists.

However, UK regulators must still approve it for use in children under the age of 12 before the rollout can begin.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization must also approve its use in children aged five to eleven.

With Omicron cases on the rise in the UK, people are being urged to get their vaccinations and booster shots.

According to a study that boosts morale, a third jab can defeat Omicron and keep us out of more lockdown pain.

According to experts, any two doses combined with a Pfizer booster can provide up to 75% protection.

“These early estimates show that, a few months after the second jab, there is a greater risk of catching Omicron than Delta,” Mary Ramsay, the UKHSA’s jabs chief, said.

“However, the evidence suggests that this risk is significantly reduced after receiving a booster vaccine.”

“We expect the vaccines to provide better protection against Covid-19’s serious complications.”

In November, the United States began vaccinating children as young as five years old.

Pfizer is seeking approval from European regulators to use its Covid vaccine in children aged five to eleven.

Approval is expected soon, and it could be used by UK regulators quickly.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics, most parents would be willing to give their child a vaccine.