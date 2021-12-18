As the NHS ramps up the booster drive, all Britons will be exposed to Omicron in the coming weeks.

As the NHS ramps up its booster drive, all Brits will be exposed to Omicron in the coming weeks.

BRITS have been warned that they are very likely to be exposed to Omicron in the coming weeks, despite the fact that experts say two vaccinations are insufficient.

The variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate, and two doses of the Covid vaccine provide only limited protection.

Omicron is spreading so quickly, according to Eleanor Riley, an immunology and infectious disease professor, that unless people are “living the life of a hermit,” they are “very likely” to meet someone infected.

It comes at a time when people are being encouraged to work from home while still enjoying the holidays.

“I don’t believe anyone should be thinking they won’t get it; I believe the situation has changed.”

It comes as the Health Secretary has warned that Omicron is already nearly dominating Covid cases in London.

Omicron was spreading at a “phenomenal rate,” according to Sajid Javid, and accounted for about 40% of infections in London.

Following London, Omicron is responsible for 20% of Covid cases in the South East and 12.3% in East England, according to data from the UK Health and Security Agency.

It comes after experts warned that those who have not been vaccinated will be found by Omicron.

However, data from the United Kingdom indicates that two doses of the Covid vaccine are insufficient to protect against the strain.

The best protection against Omicron is a booster shot, which, according to preliminary data, increases efficacy to 75%.

Although more than 40% of UK adults have already received a booster vaccination, the Prime Minister has accelerated his goal of providing vaccines to all adults by the end of December.

Prof Riley, a University of Edinburgh academic, also cautioned that even if Omicron turns out to be milder than first reports suggest, “a lot of people” could still end up in hospitals.

“There’s a big ‘if’ here,” she said, “‘is it milder?’

I believe it is extremely dangerous to compare data from, say, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

“Even if it is milder and thus a smaller proportion of infected people end up in hospitals, given the large number of people who will come into contact with this virus, even a small proportion of a large number of people is a lot…”

