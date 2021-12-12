As the NHS ramps up vaccine rollout amid Omicron fears, over-30s can book booster shots starting Monday.

As the NHS ramps up vaccine rollout amid Omicron fears, over-30s can book booster jabs starting Monday.

People aged 30 to 39 will be able to get their Covid-19 booster shot starting Monday, as long as their second vaccine dose has been three months ago.

As the NHS ramps up the rollout in the face of the growing Omicron variant, people aged 30 and up will be able to book an appointment for their lifesaving Covid-19 booster jab as of Monday.

Everyone aged 30 to 39 will be able to book a top-up booster three months after their second vaccine dose through the NHS vaccine booking system.

With approximately 7.5 million people aged 30 to 39 – of whom 3.5 million will be eligible beginning Monday – the change means that millions more people will be able to schedule their booster.

Appointments can be scheduled two months after their second dose and a month before they become eligible for the vaccine.

Booster vaccinations for all over-18s have been approved by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), with a rollout expected in the coming months.

With this latest move, the online booking system now serves an additional 10 million people in just seven days.

In light of the Omicron variant, the booster rollout has been accelerated, with data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) indicating that booster doses provide adequate protection against the new variant.

“Following updated guidance from the JCVI, which shortened the interval between second and booster doses, NHS staff are redoubling their efforts to protect the public from the virus,” said Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Programme.

“From tomorrow, the NHS vaccination programme, the largest and most successful in health service history, will offer top-up jabs to anyone aged 30 and over three months after their second jab.”

“There has never been a more important time to get boosted than now, with the emergence of the new variant and the rising case numbers.”

Come forward and book in when it’s your turn.”

“The vaccine program was designed and delivered by NHS staff, but it could not have been rolled out as quickly without the help of our amazing volunteers,” she continued.

“If you’re interested in assisting us, we have positions available ranging from marshalling car to driver.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Over-30s can book booster jabs from Monday as NHS ramps up vaccine rollout amid Omicron fears