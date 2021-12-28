As the number of cases continues to rise, all 136 Glasgow neighbourhoods have been designated as ‘covid hotspots.’

The announcement comes ahead of the First Minister’s speech to parliament on Wednesday.

Between December 15 and 21, 136 areas of the city recorded more than 400 cases per 100,000 of the population, the highest level of positivity ever recorded by the Scottish Government.

There were 98 neighbourhoods in the highest category just a week ago.

Only 34 areas had over 400 cases per 100,000 in the first week of December.

The omicron variant, which has become the most common coronavirus strain in Scotland, is most likely to blame for the spread.

On December 26 and 27, there were 11,030 and 10,562 cases, respectively.

With a 7-day rate of 1901.0 per 100,000 people, Woodlands has the highest number of cases in the Glasgow City area, followed by Kelvingrove and University with 1691.2.

Shawlands West, which has a rate of 1560.1, and Dowanhill, which has a rate of 1501.1, are the third and fourth worst-affected neighborhoods, respectively.

The rate of optimism has risen dramatically, with 1085.1 being the highest rate ever recorded in the previous week.

Whiteinch, on the lower end of the scale with 401.0 cases, has the fewest cases of any of the neighbors.

In the parliament this week, Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on Scotland’s current covid situation.

On Wednesday, around 2 p.m., the First Minister will speak at First Minister’s Questions.

“The steep increase in cases we had been expecting is now materializing, and this reflects the significantly increased transmissibility of Omicron,” she said on Monday.

We expect case numbers to rise even more in the coming days – though it’s worth remembering that they would have been even higher if the public had followed the guidance issued in the run-up to Christmas.

“These figures demonstrate how critical it is that we do not undervalue.”

