The CDC announces that Americans with Covid can reduce their quarantine time from 10 to 5 days as the Omicron outbreak spreads throughout the workforce.

The CDC has announced that Americans with Covid-19 can cut their quarantine time from 10 to 5 days as Omicron continues to spread throughout the US workforce.

The health agency made the announcement on Monday.

The advice is based on growing evidence that people with the coronavirus are most infectious two days before and three days after symptoms appear, according to officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The decision was influenced by a recent increase in COVID-19 cases, which was fueled by the omicron variant.

According to preliminary research, the omicron coronavirus strain may cause milder symptoms than previous coronavirus strains.

Experts warn, however, that the sheer number of people who become infected — and thus need to be isolated or quarantined — poses a threat to the ability of hospitals, airlines, and other businesses to remain open.

Rochelle Walensky of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts an increase in omicron cases nationwide.

“Not all of those cases will be grave.”

Many people will be asymptomatic, she told the Associated Press on Monday.

“We want to make sure there’s a system in place that allows us to keep society running while staying true to science.”

