As the Prime Minister urges Britons to get boosters, the number of Omicron infections has increased by 39,923.

As the Prime Minister urges Brits to get boosters, the number of Omicron infections has increased by 39,923.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today urged everyone to come forward and ‘finish the job’ by donating boosters.

Hospitalization rates are still low, which is a key factor in determining future restrictions.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

Mr Johnson urged all Britons to get their booster shots today, claiming that nearly 90% of people receiving Omicron treatment in intensive care have yet to receive them.

Mr Johnson said there were 2.4 million eligible double-jabbed people who hadn’t taken up the offer of a booster during a visit to a vaccine center in Milton Keynes today.

“I’m sorry to say this, but the vast majority of people who are currently ending up in intensive care in our hospitals are not boosted,” he told reporters.

“I’ve talked to doctors who say that up to 90% of people in intensive care aren’t being boosted.”

“You’re eight times more likely to end up in the hospital if you don’t get vaccinated.”

As more information about the severity of the illness becomes available, regulators have been urged to reduce the time spent in isolation to five days.

Sajid Javid, the health secretary, reduced the number of isolation days from ten to seven before the Christmas break.

Officials in the United States reduced their isolation requirements from ten to five days this week, prompting calls in the United Kingdom to reduce isolation even more.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) decision in the United States, however, has been criticized, with some calling it’reckless.’

Covid is “not going away,” according to Professor Paul Hunter, but it is “just one virus” that won’t be a concern by April 2022.

Professor Hunter believes that because Omicron’s symptoms are less severe, infected Brits will eventually “go about their normal lives” without needing to be quarantined.

The NHS has been harmed by self-isolation rules, with 18,829 doctors out of work as a result of Covid…

