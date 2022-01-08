As the prospect of new restrictions fades, Sajid Javid reveals that Omicron is up to 90% milder for boosted Brits.

As the prospect of new restrictions fades, Sajid Javid claims that Omicron is up to 90% milder for boosted Brits.

Sajid Javid revealed today that OMICRON is up to 90% milder for boosted Brits, which is a huge breakthrough in our pandemic fightback.

The NHS is facing a “tough” few weeks, according to the Health Secretary, but the latest data on the variant gives him hope.

He claims that a potent combination of boosters and ground-breaking antiviral drugs has put the country on a much more solid footing in the fight against Covid.

Ministers today resisted any further crippling restrictions.

Mr Javid pleaded with people to come forward for third jabs during a visit to King’s College Hospital, giving an upbeat update on the latest findings.

“Some encouraging signs exist,” he said.

Omicron is less severe, as we now know.

“Our latest analysis shows that once you get boosted, your chances of being admitted to the hospital drop by nearly 90%.”

He also stated that 70% of the patients in the ICU he visited today were unvaccinated, which is a sobering reminder.

Ministers are throwing everything they have at the booster program, which The Sun’s Jab’s Army campaign is assisting with.

In terms of major developments:

Mr Javid bragged about how Britain was leading the way in Europe in terms of boosters, antivirals, and testing.

But, he cautioned, we’re not out of the woods yet, citing rising hospital pressures.

“We are still seeing rising hospitalizations, particularly in older age groups, which is concerning,” Mr Javid warned. “I think we have to be honest, and when we look at the NHS, it will be a rocky few weeks ahead.”

Ministers are defying doomsday predictions and sticking to their “balanced” Plan B strategy.

This week, the Prime Minister effectively ruled out a return to full-fledged lockdown, declaring that he will not “shut down our country again.”

When the Plan B measures, such as working from home and wearing mandatory masks, are reviewed at the end of the month, Downing Street is becoming increasingly optimistic.

Apart from Mr Javid, who is a “lone voice” against the curbs, a senior government source told The Sun that the Cabinet is united in wanting them removed.

“It’s understandable that he holds that viewpoint, given that he is constantly surrounded by hospitals and medics,” they said.

“However, no one else wants them to be extended while the data is on our side.”

Mr Javid also argued against ripping up travel rules, claiming that doing so would result in more variants going undetected, resulting in more lockdowns.

