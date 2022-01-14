As the R rate stabilizes, the number of Covid cases is decreasing across the country.

CORONAVIRUS cases are now declining in every region of England, according to new data, as the critical R rate has stabilized.

For the first time in three weeks, daily infections fell below 100,000, indicating that Omicron infections have peaked in the United Kingdom.

The R rate is currently ranging between 1.1 and 1.5, down from 1.2 to 1.5 last week.

It’s highest in the North East, where it ranges from 1.4 to 1.7, but despite a high R rate, infections are beginning to decline in the region, which was previously an Omicron epicenter.

Infections in the United States have dropped to 99,652 today, the lowest level since Christmas Day, but this is likely due to people celebrating the holiday and not getting tested.

However, on December 19, 81,761 new cases were reported in just 24 hours, before steadily increasing over the next two weeks.

Infections have plummeted from record highs of over 200,000 per day over the last seven days, which is a positive sign.

The decrease in infections across the country follows the government’s decision to reduce the virus’s isolation period from seven to five days.

As the UK prepares to exit the pandemic, ministers have hinted that Covid passports may be phased out in the coming weeks.

The decisions were made in light of declining infections and evidence that the Omicron variant is milder than those that came before it, with the majority of people now displaying cold-like symptoms.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains in people who have been vaccinated, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Omicron infections peaked in London around the end of the second week of December, before spreading across the rest of the country.

Cases had been rapidly rising in areas across the North East just over a week ago, but infections have been declining over the last few days.

According to the UKHSA, 2,939 people in the North East tested positive for Covid.

On January 4, the virus had infected over 14,000 people per day in the region.

